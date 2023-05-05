KL Rahul likely to miss World Test Championship Final

KL Rahul, captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, has left the franchise camp due to an injury that ended his IPL 2023 season. Rahul is now in Mumbai undergoing scans, and the results will determine his availability for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in London next month.

The Indian team is expected to leave for London for the WTC final on May 23, immediately after the IPL league stage ends on May 21. Players who are part of the IPL playoffs will leave for the UK at a later date. As of Thursday night, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) team had not informed the team management about Rahul’s treatment, and those who know the situation are not optimistic about his participation in the WTC final. The Indian cricket team is set to play against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final from June 7 to 11, immediately after the Indian Premier League 2023. The team has faced several setbacks due to injuries, but strong replacement options are available for every injured player.