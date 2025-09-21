KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma train at BCCI's CoE in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 21 : Indian batters KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, the team's ODI skipper, started their training at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru ahead of their side's upcoming assignments in the longer formats of the game.

Team India's official social media posted a video of KL and Rohit sweating it out in the gym and pulling off some elegant shots off their bat during the nets session.

"As part of their preparation for the upcoming assignments, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul trained at the BCCI Centre Of Excellence focusing on skills and strength training. Both players simulated the different conditions on offer at the CoE during their stint," posted the official handle of Team India on Instagram.

KL recently had an outstanding series in England, emerging as one of India's top batters during the course of five-match series, which ended in a 2-2 draw. The right-hander registered his best Test series ever, with 532 runs in 10 innings at an average of 53.20, with two centuries, two fifties and a best score of 137.

Currently not playing the ongoing Asia Cup, the senior batter will now be seen during the Test series against West Indies at home, starting from October 2, consisting of two matches. He will also be a part of the ODI tour to Australia starting from October 19 onwards, being a crucial part of India's middle-order.

Rohit, who parted ways with the Test format in May ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 season starting tour to England and retired from T20Is last year after leading India to their second T20 World Cup title, will be a part of India's tour to Australia, where Men in Blue will play three ODIs. The presence of Rohit and Virat Kohli, now ODI-only players for India, will be a massive attraction and selling point for this series.

The 'Hitman' is India's fourth-highest run-getter in ODIs, with 11,168 runs in 273 matches and 265 innings at an average of 48.76, a strike rate of 92.80, with 32 centuries and 58 fifties and a best score of 264. His catalogue of knocks also includes three double tons, the most by a batter in ODIs. Rohit does love himself a tour to Aussie land as his record in ODIs suggests, having scored 1,328 runs in 30 matches and innings at an average of 53.12 and a strike rate of over 90, peeling off five centuries and four fifties in the Aussie land with the best score of 171*.

Rohit's last assignment in Indian colours was the ICC Champions Trophy back in March, where he led India to their second CT title by beating New Zealand in the finals at Dubai, scoring a match-winning 76 in the finals during a chase of 252 runs. He ended the tournament with 180 runs in five matches, with a half-century to his name.

