KL Rahul ruled out of first two Asia Cup matches against Pakistan and Nepal

In a major blow to the Indian team ahead of the Asia Cup 2023, star middle-order batter KL Rahul has been ruled out of the first two games of the tournament. Rahul, who is currently training in Alur along with the Indian team, will not be able to get completely ready for the first two matches.

India's head coach Rahul Dravid provided the update on Rahul in a press conference. India are set to play Pakistan on September 2, followed by a game against Nepal on September 4. Although Rahul attended the six-day fitness and medical camp at Alur in Bengaluru along with the rest of the Asia Cup-bound players, he did not take the yo-yo fitness test.

A calf injury suffered during an IPL league match kept Rahul away from the action for quite some time. He underwent surgery in London and since then has spent long hours at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru along with two other first-XI players Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah.The Indian team management, however, is confident of getting Rahul's services back from the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup.