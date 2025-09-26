KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan propel India A to highest-ever run chase by an A side after thrashing Australia A

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 26 : KL Rahul's majestic unbeaten 176 and Sai Sudharsan's fine century guided India A to a five-wicket win over Australia A on Day 4 of the second four-day unofficial Test in Lucknow on Friday. It is the highest successful chase by an 'A' side in history. The record chase in Lucknow saw India A complete a series win by 1-0 after the first match ended in a draw.

India A has made history with the highest successful fourth-innings chase by any 'A' side, surpassing Australia A's 367 against Sri Lanka A in Hambantota, 2022.

This achievement also marks a significant milestone for India A, breaking their previous record of 340 runs set against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge in 2003.

Chasing 412 for victory, India A rode on Rahul's brilliance after he had earlier retired hurt on Day 3 while batting on 74 off 92 balls with nine fours.

Resuming the innings on Friday, Rahul displayed his trademark composure and flair, finishing unbeaten on 176 from 216 deliveries, laced with 16 boundaries and four sixes.

Sai Sudharsan provided solidity at the other end, scoring 100 off 172 balls with nine fours and a six. Captain Dhruv Jurel added valuable runs with a quickfire 56 off 66 balls, which included five fours and three sixes, sharing a 115-run stand with Rahul before being dismissed by Corey Rocchiccioli.

In the closing stages, Nitish Kumar Reddy (16*) offered steady support as he and Rahul stitched an unbeaten 31-run partnership to take India A past the finish line.

For Australia A, Todd Murphy toiled hard to return figures of 3/114, while Rocchiccioli picked up 2/84 in their second innings, but their efforts could not prevent India A from completing a commanding chase.

