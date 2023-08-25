KL Rahul should only be considered as a wicket-keeper batter: Sanjay Bangar

New Delhi, Aug 25 Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar weighed in on the pivotal role of KL Rahul in Team India's preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

With an astute assessment of the team's dynamics, Bangar delved into the critical consideration of KL Rahul's involvement as a wicketkeeper-batsman and how this strategic decision aligns with India's quest for balance and performance.

“I think keeper batter because no one bowls in the top 5 of team India, so it means if you want 6 bowling options you should have a player in your top 5 who can bowl or he should be a wicket-keeper batsman. So, I feel if KL Rahul plays the role of a wicket-keeper batsman, I believe then only he should be considered in the playing XI because in that way the team's balance will be maintained,” Bangar told Star Sports.

He further said, “If Kl Rahul is not fit as a batsman then Ishan Kishan has done nothing wrong because he is a better wicket-keeper and also a regular wicket-keeper. So, in the 50 over format game wherever India is going to play you will obviously want a fit and number one wicket keeper to play in the starting XI rather than considering a player who is half fit or who feels that he can be injured again.”

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor