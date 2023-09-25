Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 25 : Star Indian wicketkeeper cum batsman KL Rahul smashed a crackling six against Australia in the second ODI match of the three-game series in Indore on Sunday.

In the 34.3 over of the first inning, Cameron Green delivered a length delivery at a speed of 131 kmph but Rahul did not move back and the 31-year-old stayed in the right position and slammed the ball over the mid-wicket as the ball sailed over the roof of the stadium.

Sound 🔛🔥 Captain KL Rahul smacks one out of the park 💪#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @klrahul pic.twitter.com/4qCMjkcayK — BCCI (@BCCI) September 24, 2023

Rahul, who is leading the Men in Blue side in the first two matches of the series had to bat first after losing the toss.

In the first inning, the 31-year-old again displayed a consistent performance and played a 52-run knock from 38 balls with a strike rate of 136.84 until he was dismissed by Green in the 45.6th over.

Rahul was out of the field for almost five months after he suffered a thigh injury during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) following which he was pulled off the field and had to go through a surgery.

However, Rahul bounced back brilliantly from his injury and helped India to win their eighth Asia Cup title.

In the Asia Cup 2023, the right-handed batsman scored 169 runs after appearing in three innings.

He played a stellar inning in the third Super Four match of the Continental Cup against Pakistan and scored 111 runs from 106 balls with a strike rate of 104.72.

The Men in Blue are currently leading the ongoing three-match series by 1-0 after winning the first ODI by five wickets.

In the first inning of the second ODI match, KL Rahul-led India scored 399 runs.

India outplayed Australia with both bat and ball to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-0 after winning the second match by 99 runs through The Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Australia were bundled out at 217 in 28.2 overs. Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin took three wickets each. Prasidh Krishna picked up two while Mohammed Shami got one wicket.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Matthew Short, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna.

