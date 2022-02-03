KL Rahul to miss first ODI in Ahmedabad due to sister's wedding

KL Rahul will miss the first ODI against the West Indies from February 6 in Ahmedabad due to his sister's wedding. There was a possibility of him being recalled to the squad to play the series opener after three players – Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer – tested positive for COVID-19. But with Rahul busy in his sister’s wedding, it has been confirmed now that he will only be available from the second ODI.

ESPNCricinfo reported the exact reason for the 29-year-old missing the first of the three-match while the date of his sister’s wedding is not yet known. Having said that, the fact that KL Rahul will be available for the second ODI to be played on February 9, he is expected to join team India by Sunday (February 6) to complete mandatory isolation period of three days.Following a COVID breakout in the Indian camp, the hosts are now only left with five batters from the original squad announced. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and allrounder Deepak Hooda might walk into the playing XI now. Mayank Agarwal was added to the squad late on Wednesday (February 2) night and he is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad on Thursday.