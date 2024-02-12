KL Rahul to miss third Test against England due to sore knee: Report

New Delhi [India], February 12 : Star India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will miss the upcoming third Test match against England in Rajkot due to a sore knee, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

The report also stated that left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal will replace Rahul in the squad.

After a few scans, it became clear that the 31-year-old wasn't fully fit for which he had to miss the second Test match against England in Visakhapatnam.

With former India skipper Virat Kohli not available for the remaining three Test matches, Rahul's injury is a blow for the Indian side in the tightly contested series.

Earlier on Saturday, while announcing the squad for the last three matches of the Test series against England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that Ravindra Jadeja and Rahul's participation depended on fitness clearance from the medical team.

"The participation of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team," BCCI had said.

Virat Kohli had earlier missed the first two Tests. His last appearance came in the T20I series against Afghanistan earlier in January.

"Virat Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons. The Board fully respects and supports Mr. Kohli's decision," the board had said in a statement.

