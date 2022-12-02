KL Rahul to tie knot with Athiya Shetty in January BCCI approves 'personal leave

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty are soon to get married as the cricketer has taken personal leave in January 2023. According to the latest report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approved Rahul's application for leave. It has also been reported that the couple is expected to get married in the first week of January.

The couple has been dating each other for more than three years and is set to take their relationship to the next level. Earlier, it was reported that the couple is planning to get married in December 2022, but the cricketer has already been named in India's squad for the upcoming Bangladesh tour. Just a few days ago, SunilShetty the veteran actor and Athiya's father, confirmed that the wedding will soon take a place as the couple is looking for near dates.

I am looking at the possible dates. We are figuring things out with both schedules. Hopefully, soon we will know when and where it will happen," Sunil Shetty told Hindustan Times. The same report also revealed that the wedding will take place in Suniel Shetty's luxury house in Khandala, Maharashtra, and famous names from Bollywood and the cricket world to attend the event