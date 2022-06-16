KL Rahul to travel overseas for treatment, to miss England tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to send KL Rahul abroad for treatment, and it is likely that the India opener and vice-captain will have treatment in Germany. The 30-year-old is down with a recurring groin injury and is set to miss the trip to England, where India plays seven games."That is correct, the board is working on his fitness and he will be going to Germany soon," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. The star batter is expected to leave India either this month or early in July.

Rahul will miss the rescheduled fifth Test against England and the six white-ball games in England, along with the two T20s in Ireland that will take place later this month. Rahul had been named vice-captain to Rohit for the England tour but the selectors will now need to pick a new candidate.On Thursday morning, the Indian Test team flew out from Mumbai and understandably Rahul was not one of them. After the Edgbaston Test, India's white ball engagements span from July 7 and 17 with T20Is preceding the ODI series. Rahul, who has played in 43 Tests, 42 ODIs and 56 T20Is, has not played international cricket since February this year.