"KL Rahul's calm, Rishabh Pant's flair...": Sachin hails centuries by star batters at Leeds

New Delhi [India], June 23 : Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday hailed centuries by KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant during the first Test against England, which has put India in a strong position, and highlighted KL's "calm" and Pant's "flair".

KL and Pant's classy knocks provided India a lead of over 300 runs at the end of the second session of day four in the Leeds Test.

Taking to X, Sachin wrote, "@klrahul's calm. @RishabhPant17's flair. Two special knocks. Two proud moments."

@klrahul’s calm.@RishabhPant17’s flair. Two special knocks. Two proud moments. 💯💯 pic.twitter.com/Ajy9QonpSv — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 23, 2025

Ex-Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also called KL India's "Sankatmochan" ("remover of obstacles") and also hailed Pant's aggressive knock, which was an innings of two halves, with the journey till the half-century being marked by caution.

"Sankatmochan KL Rahul," posted Irfan on X.

Sankatmochan KL Rahul 💯 👏— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 23, 2025

In another tweet he posted, "Back-to-back s from Rishabh Pant! One innings, two halves. Two characters, one man that's Rishabh Pant for you. Brilliant stuff."

Back-to-back 💯s from Rishabh Pant! One innings, two halves. Two characters, one man — that’s Rishabh Pant for you. Brilliant stuff 👏🔥— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 23, 2025

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar also highlighted cricket's popularity in India and pointed out that "What after fab 4 (Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root), or what after Virat is an irrational fear".

"Cricket is a by far the no 1 sport in India. There is tremendous incentive for young kids to take up cricket. Hence 'What after fab 4, or what after Virat' is an irrational fear. #jaiswal #Gill #KLRahul #Pant," posted Manjrekar.

Cricket is a by far the no 1 sport in India. There is tremendous incentive for young kids to take up cricket. Hence ‘What after fab 4, or what after Virat’ is an irrational fear. #jaiswal #Gill #KLRahul #Pant 👏👏👏— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 23, 2025

Coming to the match, at Tea, India were 298/4, with KL Rahul (120*) and Karun Nair (4*) unbeaten. Pant scored 118 runs in the second innings, his second ton in the match, and consolidated the innings with a crucial 195-run partnership with KL Rahul.

India started the second session at 153/3 at Leeds, with Pant (31*) and KL (72*) unbeaten. The duo launched a brilliant counter-attack against English bowling, taking them to their respective centuries, with Pant dismissed for 118 in 140 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes.

India ended the first session at 153/3, with vice-captain Rishabh Pant (31*) and KL Rahul (72*) unbeaten.

Despite Carse striking early, removing Shubman for just eight and sinking India to 92/3, Team India managed to give themselves a solid platform to go all guns out blazing for the remainder of the match, but not without giving England some chances.

The final session on day three was cut short due to rain .Rahul was joined by skipper Shubman Gill, who was unbeaten on 6*. India ended at 90/2.

England started the second session at 327/5, with Harry Brook (57*) and Jamie Smith (29*) unbeaten. Brook continued his counter-attack, while Smith (40 in 52 balls, with five fours and a six), Chris Woakes (38 in 55 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Brydon Cwefarse (22 in 23 balls, with four boundaries) also piled up useful scores.

Brook missed out on his century, scoring 99 in 112 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes, with Prasidh Krishna getting him caught by Shardul Thakur at deep backwards square leg. A 55-run stand between Woakes and Carse took England past the 400-run mark, and they threatened to surpass India's first innings total before Jasprit Bumrah came in clutch.

Bumrah (5/83) and Prasidh Krishna (3/128) were the top bowlers as England was bowled out for 465.

England kickstarted the first session of the day at 209/3, with Ollie Pope (100*) and Brook (0*) unbeaten. While Prasidh struck early to remove Pope (106 in 137 balls, with 14 fours), Brook stitched a 51-run stand with skipper Ben Stokes (20 in 52 balls) and a 73-run stand with Smith, taking England well beyond the 300-run mark at session end. A century by Ollie Pope (106 in 137 balls, with 14 fours) and fifty from Ben Duckett (62 in 94 balls, with nine fours) on day two served as valuable contributions as well.

Brief Scores: England: 465 (OIlie Pope 106, Harry Brook 99, Jasprit Bumrah 5/83) vs India: 471 and 298/4: KL Rahul 120*, Rishabh Pant 118, Brydon Carse 2/62).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor