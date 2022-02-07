Knew ball will turn after seeing Washington Sundar's spell, says Chahal

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said Washington Sundar's spell helped him during his bowling as he was able to flight the ball a bit knowing that the pitch was offering some turn.

India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI on Sunday after spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked four wickets Rohit hit a fifty to lead the hosts' charge.

"Washy created the pressure with his two wickets. When I saw his spell, I knew that the ball is turning on this pitch so I can flight the ball a bit. On these kinds of pitches, even if you flight the ball, it's not that easy to hit down the ground," Chahal said after the game.

Chahal, who won the Player of the Match, also explained how he adjusted his bowling according to the conditions and bowled a lot quicker in the first ODI.

"I spoke to Rohit bhai, Virat bhaiyya, and realised that pace is important on this wicket. My usual slower pace won't work, because the quicker balls were spinning. I changed my line also, made it more middle and off. I bowl according to the pitch," said Chahal.

"I knew that here, the batters will find it easy to hit if I slowed it up. So I continued bowling quicker. You can bowl the odd slower one for variation," he added.

Further speaking on his learnings, Chahal said, "When I came back from South Africa, I watched each of my games three or four times to see where I was missing. I spoke to Rohit bhaiyya also after coming back and with Paras Mhambrey sir, our bowling coach. I worked on where I felt I was missing there."

India folded West Indies for a paltry 176 and then chased down the target in 28 overs to beat visitors by six wickets. With this win, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

( With inputs from ANI )

