Kohli, Bumrah rested for West Indies T20Is, no place for Sanju Samson

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal have been rested for the five T20Is against West Indies. The BCCI named an 18-man squad for the T20Is starting on July 29 in Trinidad.The squad will be led by Rohit Sharma with the possibility of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav returning to the side subject to fitness clearance. Both had been sidelined by injuries recently and have been on the recovery phase.

The BCCI already announced the squad for the ODIs, which will be captained by Shikhar Dhawan and feature lots of fringe players who are looking to make their mark on the Indian team.However, given that the T20 World Cup 2022 will be played in Australia in just under three months’ time, the emphasis is on the shortest format of the game.The first T20I match between West Indies and India will be played in Tarouba, Trinidad on July 29. The second and third T20Is will be played in Basseterre on August 1 and 2, while the last two T20Is will be played in Florida, the USA on August 6 and 7.

India's squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

