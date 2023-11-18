Kohli, Bumrah's childhood coaches expect exceptional performance, back India to lift the World Cup

New Delhi [India], November 18 : India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli's childhood coach Raj Kumar Sharma is hopeful about the 'Men in Blue' clinching the World Cup title and is looking forward to his former student scoring another century.

India will face Australia in the World Cup final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

With his exceptional knock of 117 in the semi-final clash against New Zealand on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Kohli has surpassed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI tons (49).

Praising Kohli's impressive run in the tournament as well as the overall performance of the Indian team, Raj Kumar told ANI, "The Indian team is playing great. Overall, the performance has been very good. He (Virat Kohli) has performed very well. He is in very good form. All Indians and his fans have hope that if he makes his next century in the World Cup, that will be a historic moment. It will be a very proud moment for me. Australia is a very strong team. The best thing about Team India is that all the players are in form. Overall, India has ticked all the boxes in this tournament, and I hope that India will play with the same momentum. I have full hope that India will win this World Cup."

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah's childhood coach Kishor Trivedi is also assured that his former pupil's bowling will help India clinch victory.

"He will bowl well and help India win," Trivedi told ANI.

He further went on to talk about Bumrah's bowling action and the training regime he put him under to further nourish the pacer.

"His action is natural I told him to stick with it. I made him practice on his line length and yorker," Trivedi added.

