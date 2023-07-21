Kohli nears century as partnership with Jadeja pushes India to 288/4 against WI (Day 1, Stumps)

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], July 21 : A century partnership between Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja brought back India into the game and Kohli is nearing his 29th Test century at the end of the first day of the second Test against West Indies in Port of Spain on Friday.

At stumps, India is 288/4, with Virat (87*) and Jadeja (36*).

India started their final session at 182/4, with Virat (18*) joined by Ravindra Jadeja.

India reached the 200-run mark in 57.4 overs as Virat-Jadeja continued their goal of giving their side a healthy first-innings score.

The 60th over bowled by Kemar Roach saw the duo letting their arms loose, with Virat smashing him for two fours while Jadeja hit a boundary too.

Jadeja slowly started to find his rhythm as well.

Virat brought up his 30th Test half-century in his 500th international match with a four in 97 balls.

The duo brought up their fifty-run stand as well.

India reached the 250-run mark in 71.2 overs, with the help of a double from Virat.

Kohli-Jadeja brought up the 100-run stand in 169 balls. Kohli stormed into the 80s with a four.

The duo made sure that India finished the day without losing a wicket.

Earlier, a clinical performance by West Indies pacers helped them win their first-ever session of the Test series as India was four wickets down at the end of the second session during the second Test in Port of Spain on Friday.

At the end of the second session, India was at 182/4, with Virat Kohli (18*) unbeaten.

India started the session at 121/0, with Rohit Sharma 63*, Yashasvi Jaiswal 52* unbeaten at the crease. `

Following the start of the session, Rohit and Jaiswal looked to complete a 150-run partnership and perhaps record back-to-back centuries each.

But the experienced Jason Holder put an end to Jaiswal's innings at 57 runs in 74 balls, consisting of nine fours and a six. The debutant Kirk McKenzie took the catch. India was 139/1.

With the help of a boundary from Shubman Gill, India reached the 150-run mark in 35.3 overs. But on the very next ball, Kemar Roach dismissed Gill for 10 off 12 balls, continuing his disappointing series. India was 153/2.

India lost another quick wicket as skipper Rohit was dismissed by Jomel Warrican after being bowled. He was dismissed for 80 in 143 balls, consisting of nine fours and two sixes. India was 155/3.

Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinka Rahane looked to carry the innings forward. Virat on his 500th international match got off the mark with a boundary in his 21st ball.

But on the final ball before tea, Rahane was clean bowled by Shannon Gabriel for eight runs. India was 182/4 at the end of the second session.

Earlier, with an opening stand of 121, India dominated the first session of Day 1 of the second Test match against West Indies at Port of Spain in Trinidad on Thursday.

At Lunch, Rohit Sharma 63* and Yashasvi Jaiswal 52* were in the middle.

Batting first, Indian openers gave a solid base to the innings. West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite tried many options in their bowling attack to break the partnership, but no one delivered as India reached to 50-run mark in 11 overs.

Rohit-Jaiswal continued their previous match form, scoring runs at the rate of almost 5 an over.

Rohit brought his fifty in style hitting Kemar Roach for a six over a square leg in the 19th over.

India also reached to 100-run mark after Rohit played a firm drive to the right mid-off for a single in the 21st over.

Rohit scored his half-century in 74 balls.

Yashasvi Jaiswal brought his second fifty of the series in 49 balls.

Brief Scores: India: 288/4 (Virat Kohli 87*, Rohit Sharma 80, Jason Holder 1/30).

