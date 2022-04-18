Kohli, Pujara lead wishes as KL Rahul celebrates his 30th birthday

Mumbai, April 18 Indian batter and Lucknow Super Giants' skipper KL Rahul, who turned 30 on Monday, was showered with heartfelt birthday wishes by several cricketers.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Instagram story shared a picture of him with KL Rahul to extend the birthday wishes for the LSG captain

Mumbai Ind star batter Suryakumar Yadav also shared a picture with KL Rahul to wish the "kindest" a very happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday to one of the kindest,@klrahul11. Wish you all the success and happiness, brother Looking forward to many more partnerships with you," Suryakumar Yadav tweeted.

Indian Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara wished KL Rahul a "swashbuckling" year on his 30th birthday.

"Wish you a very happy birthday, @klrahul11! Have a year as swashbuckling as your game," Pujara tweeted.

Extending his gratitude towards fans and his buddies, KL Rahul shared a picture of him on the KOO app as he celebrated his birthday on Monday.

KL Rahul has been in some astonishing form. Recently the right-handed batter smoked an unbeaten century against Mumbai Ind in his 100th appearance in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

KL Rahul is now gearing for the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) which is slated for Tuesday. LSG is on the second spot and will look to gain the top position with a win on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor