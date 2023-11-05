Kolkata cricket fans celebrates Virat Kohli's birthday with 35-foot banner

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 5 : On the occasion of Virat Kohli's 35th birthday on Sunday, a group of fans in Kolkata celebrated the former skipper's birthday by cutting cakes and making a 35-foot banner depicting him playing his trademark cover-drive.

Speaking to ANI, a fan said that to celebrate Kohli's 35th birthday, they made a 35-foot banner. He added that the ace Indian cricketer will score a century and will give a birthday gift to the fans.

The fan further said that they just want India to win today's game against South Africa.

Another Kohli fan said that today they will be seeing Kohli's century and India beat South Africa by a big margin.

India will lock horns against South Africa in the 37th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Rohit Sharma-led India are having a great run at the ongoing ODI World Cup. After winning all seven of their previous seven matches, India stands at the top of the World Cup standings.

India had a great start in the tournament. In their first match, they beat Australia, following which they clinched victory over Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, and Sri Lanka.

In their upcoming match, the Men in Blue will square off against South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. The team has an opportunity to clinch a win against South Africa and extend their winning streak in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

