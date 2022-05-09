Kolkata keep playoff hopes alive with big win over Mumbai Indians

Pat Cummins took three wickets in the 15th over to dent Mumbai's hopes of a 3rd consecutive win in IPL 2022. Mumbai's out-of-form batting without a key figure like Suryakumar weren't able to pace their innings properly at all. Once Rohit and Tilak fell early, they were forced to rebuild and it meant that Kishan had to play the big innings.

The track was slightly two-paced, and the back-of-the-length deliveries were tough to score against, and the Cummins-Russell wrecked havoc to keep KKR's hopes alive in IPL 2022. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah gave just 10 runs away and almost bowled two back to back maidens in the latter part of the Kolkata Knight Riders and took his first five wicket haul.

