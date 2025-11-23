"Kolkata's wicket was different and this was a whole road": Kuldeep on adapting to Guwahati pitch

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 23 : Kuldeep Yadav was the top wicket-taker with figures of 4/115, but South Africa still managed to post a formidable total of 489 in their first innings of the second Test in Guwahati. The onus now shifts to the Indian batters, who face a massive task as they look to level the series.

Reflecting on the stark contrast between the pitches in Kolkata and Guwahati, Kuldeep offered an honest assessment of the challenges.

Kuldeep said in the post-day press conference, "Kolkata's wicket was different and this was a whole road, so it's challenging and that's why it's called Test Cricket and it doesn't happen every day..."

"As a bowler you always think to dominate but when you get a good wicket then it's also very important how you come back and the way we bowled yesterday, we were in very good control but obviously in one session, there was a partnership, so we were a little behind in the game but overall everyone put in a good effort and it was a difficult wicket for the bowlers because I didn't feel that there was that much help in this wicket. Even for fast bowlers it didn't show a lot of help but yeah, this is Test Cricket and you should enjoy it. Cricket is played the way you enjoy it, you learn from it, you mature from it and you shouldn't think so much about the wicket, you should go there and play and you learn from it and I'm sure that in the next Test Match there will be a better wicket for the bowlers and I have no complaints," he noted.

At Eden Gardens, India were dismissed twice for paltry scores of 189 and 93 in the series opener, eventually losing the match by 30 runs after struggling against the Proteas' spin attack. In contrast, the surface in Guwahati, the Barsapara Stadium, offered little assistance to the bowlers, allowing South Africa to post a commanding first-innings score that Kuldeep described as a "road".

South Africa were 247/6 on Day 1, from there they posted 489, adding 252 runs in Day 2 for the loss of four wickets.

As the match progresses, India will hope their batting group can respond strongly on a surface that has so far played positively for the batters, giving them a chance to stay alive in the series.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor