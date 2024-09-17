Konark Suryas Odisha set to shine in 3rd season of Legends League Cricket

New Delhi [India], September 17 : Legends League Cricket took off with a press conference on Tuesday in New Delhi. Among the most anticipated team, this season is Konark Suryas Odisha, present at the launch of the league for 2024 was cricketing legend Ambati Rayudu.

With a deep-rooted connection to the state, Rayudu is passionate about driving the success of both the team and the sport in Odisha.

Speaking about his involvement with Konark Suryas Odisha, Ambati Rayudu shared his thoughts on the upcoming league and the people of Odisha, "I am truly honoured to be part of Konark Suryas Odisha, a team that resonates deeply with the people of this incredible state. Odisha has always been close to my heart, and the passion for sports here is palpable. The Legends League Cricket provides us with an exciting platform to uplift cricket in the region, encouraging young talents and inspiring the next generation of athletes. I am confident that with the love and support of the people of Odisha, we will make a significant impact both on and off the field."

Rayudu added, "I am thrilled to have Sanpriya Group backing this initiative. Their relentless efforts in Odisha to uplift sports infrastructure and create opportunities for athletes are commendable. Together, we will work towards bringing cricket to the forefront in Odisha, creating a ripple effect that will benefit the youth and help identify new talents from the state."

Present at the press conference, Enakshi Priyam, COO, Sanpriya Group, said, "Odisha has a rich history of sports and talent, and with Irfan Pathan leading the Konark Suryas Odisha team, and other talented players including, Ambati Rayudu, through this league, we aim to further strengthen the foundations of both cricket and sports in the state. The people of Odisha have always embraced the game with open hearts, and we want to give back to this community by promoting not just cricket, but also a healthier, more active lifestyle."

She further said, "At Sanpriya Group, we want to invest our resources in the development of sports culture in Odisha - Konark Suryas Odisha is therefore, the first of many steps we will be undertaking in this direction. We are committed to creating a world-class Multi Sports Centre of Excellence in the upcoming Assotech World Township in Bhubaneswar, which will support local talent and also help in creating a robust sporting ecosystem in Odisha.

As the Legends League Cricket gears up for an exciting season, Konark Suryas Odisha stands ready to bring pride to the state, with the captain leading the charge towards sporting excellence.

