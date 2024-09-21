Konark Suryas Odisha unveils striking new jersey kit for Legends League Cricket 2024

New Delhi [India], September 21 : Konark Suryas Odisha announced the launch of its highly anticipated jersey kit for the upcoming 2024 Legends League Cricket (LLC) season.

The new design captures the essence of Odisha's rich heritage and the dynamic spirit of the team, blending vibrant orange with bold blue for a truly iconic look.

The orange represents the team's energy, passion and relentless determination, while the blue stands for trust and loyalty of the fans who have been the biggest strength of Konark Suryas Odisha. With a sleek, modern design that prioritizes both aesthetics and performance, the jersey is poised to make a powerful statement on the field.

Enakshi Priyam, COO of Sanpriya Group, expressed her excitement over the launch, "This jersey is a reflection of our team's spirit and the values we cherish. The fiery orange symbolizes the ambition of our players, while the blue represents the steadfast support of our fans. The Sambalpuri pattern woven into the design pays homage to the rich cultural and artistic heritage of Odisha. We are confident that this jersey will inspire both our team and supporters as we embark on this exciting season."

Irfan Pathan, legendary cricketer and captain of Konark Suryas Odisha LLC, echoed the sentiment, "I'm proud to lead this team, and it's an honour to wear this jersey that carries the legacy and pride of Odisha. The vibrant orange reflects the fire and energy we bring to every match, while the blue represents the calm focus and resilience we rely on in the toughest moments. Together, these colours tell a story of balanceaggression and composure, much like the game of cricket itself. I know our players will give their all on the field, representing not just the team, but the entire region with heart and determination."

The unveiling also introduced a new logo. At the heart of the logo is the Konark Wheel, a nod to the 13th-century Sun Temple at Konark, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Its circular form not only reflects the team's connection to Odisha's cultural heritage but also resembles a cricket ball, linking tradition with sport. Complementing this are the radiant Sun Rays emanating from the Konark Wheel, symbolizing the team's name, 'Suryas'.

Fans can expect to see their favourite players donning this bold new jersey as they prepare to take on the competition in style. The official merchandise will be available for purchase soon, allowing fans to show their support.

The season kicked off with an exciting match on Friday, where Konark Suryas Odisha, previously known as Bhilwara Kings, faced off against Harbhajan Singh's Manipal Tigers.

