Kranti Gaud Recreates Hardik Pandya’s Iconic Trophy Pose After India’s Historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Win

India all-rounder Kranti Gaud celebrated the Women’s World Cup 2025 triumph by recreating Hardik Pandya’s now-famous trophy pose. India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final on November 2 to claim their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title. Pandya first struck the viral pose after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup. He repeated it after lifting the 2025 Champions Trophy. Gaud mirrored the celebration at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, posing with the trophy in the Indian jersey that featured a “Champions” imprint. She shared the photographs on Instagram with the caption, “Feeling every bit of this dream come true 💙.”

Gaud played a steady role in India’s title run. She took nine wickets from eight matches at an average of 40.11 and an economy rate of 5.73. In the final, she bowled three economical overs, conceding only 16 runs.

India posted 298/7 after being asked to bat first in the final. Shafali Verma top-scored with 87, while Deepti Sharma made 58. Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh added crucial contributions. South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt kept her side in the chase with a century, but India struck at key stages and bowled South Africa out for 246. Deepti starred with figures of 5/39, and Shafali claimed two wickets.

This victory marked India’s first Women’s World Cup title. The team had reached the final in 2005 and 2017 but lost on both occasions.