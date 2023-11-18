Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 : Ahead of India's ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Australia, spinner Kuldeep Yadav's childhood coach Kapil Pandey lauded his former student for his performance in the tournament, saying that he has been bowling well as per the match situation and restricts the run flow.

India will take on Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. India reached the finals following a 70-run win over New Zealand in the semifinal at Mumbai. India has entered its fourth World Cup final, having won the title in 1983 and 2011 while they lost in 2003 against Australia in South Africa. India will be aiming for their third title.

In the second semifinal, Australia beat South Africa in another tight game at Kolkata by three wickets to reach their eighth WC final. Aussies have won five World Cups previously in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

Kuldeep toldbefore the match, "We have a lot of expectations with the entire team that they will play well tomorrow and win the match against Australia...From Asia Cup till here, Kuldeep has been bowling great and he bowls as per the situation of the match. He also restricts the run flow of the opposition well"

Kuldeep has played a vital role in India's success. In 10 WC matches, he has taken 15 wickets at an average of 24.53 and a strike rate of over 34. His best bowling figures in the tournament have been 2/7.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

