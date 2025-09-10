Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Sharma Shine As India Beat UAE by 9 Wickets in Their Asia Cup 2025 Opener (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a dominant nine-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. India bowled out the UAE for just 57 runs. Kuldeep Yadav led the attack with four wickets, while Shivam Dube claimed three. Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel also contributed with one wicket each.

First ball SKY faces, and it’s out of the park! 💥



Jasprit Bumrah set the tone by removing UAE opener Alishan Sharafu for 22 runs with a perfect yorker. The UAE batters struggled to handle the skill of India’s spinners. Kuldeep Yadav was especially effective, finishing with figures of four for seven in 2.1 overs. Shivam Dube polished off the tail in two overs with three wickets for four runs.

UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem managed 19 runs but the rest of the line-up failed to build partnerships. Indian bowlers delivered 13.1 overs plus two wides, and UAE batters were unable to score off 52 deliveries.

The plan executed by coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav worked perfectly. The Dubai pitch assisted the spinners, and India’s trio of Kuldeep, Varun, and Axar is expected to challenge other teams in the tournament.

India National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: UAE 57 in 13.1 overs (Alishan Sharafu 22, Muhammad Waseem 19; Kuldeep Yadav 4-7, Shivam Dube 3-4) lost to India 60/1 in 4.3 overs (Abhishek Sharma 30, Shubman Gill 20 not out; Junaid Siddique 1-16) by nine wickets