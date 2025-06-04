Kuldeep Yadav Gets Engaged to Childhood Friend Vanshika in Private Ceremony Ahead of England Tour

India’s left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav got engaged to his childhood friend Vanshika in a private ceremony held in Lucknow. The event took place on Wednesday and was attended by family members and several Indian cricketers, including Rinku Singh. According to the reports, Vanshika is a resident of Shyam Nagar in Kanpur and works with the Life Insurance Corporation of India. She and Kuldeep have known each other since childhood. The couple’s bond gradually turned into a relationship over the years.

Kuldeep Yadav gets engaged to his childhood friend Vanshika. (Abhishek Tripathi).



- Many congratulations to them. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fdTncdtYa4 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 4, 2025

Kuldeep recently played for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 season. He took 15 wickets in 14 matches. However, the team failed to qualify for the knockout stage and finished fifth in the league standings.

The engagement comes just ahead of India’s tour of England. Kuldeep is part of the squad that will play a five-match Test series against England. The series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship. It will also be the first series for India after the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Shubman Gill has been appointed the new captain of the Indian team. Rishabh Pant will serve as his deputy and also take charge as the primary wicketkeeper. The series will mark the beginning of a new phase for Indian cricket.

India squad for England Test series

Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav.