Kuldeep Yadav should be in India team in T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan: Aakash Chopra

New Delhi [India], June 8 : Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has said that he is keen on spinner Kuldeep Yadav being selected for the Men in Blue in their upcoming match against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

In the T20I format, Kuldeep has picked up 59 wickets at an economy rate of 6.75 in 35 matches.

Speaking to JioCinema, Chopra said that the upcoming high-voltage match between India and Pakistan will be a battle of nerves and skills. The former cricketer also pointed out that both sides will get equal support at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

"This match will be a battle of nerves, obviously skills matter equally. Both teams will have almost equal support from the fans at the stadium. It is very hard to tell how the pitch will behave during the match, but the toss will be crucial because whoever wins will choose to bowl first and look to control the powerplay. I believe that pace will dominate the match and India will come out with the same team. I really want Kuldeep Yadav to play but I don't really see him being picked for this match," Chopra said.

India are in second place in the Group A standings after winning their first match of the tournament against Ireland. Pakistan do not seem to be in top form as they conceded a disappointing loss against the US in the super over.

Recapping India's previous match against Ireland, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first. The Indian bowlers put pressure on Irish batters from the start and had them struggling at 50/8. Some fightback from Gerath Delany (26 in 14 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Joshua Little (14 in 13 balls, with two fours) helped Ireland push the total to 96 in 16 overs.

Hardik Pandya (3/27), Arshdeep Singh (2/35), Jasprit Bumrah (2/6), Mohammed Siraj (1/13) and Axar Patel (1/3) put up fine bowling performances.

During the run-chase of 97 runs, a half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma (52 in 37 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and a supportive knock by Rishabh Pant (36* in 26 balls, with three fours and two sixes) helped India secure an eight-wicket win.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson.

