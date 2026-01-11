Kuldeep Yadav stands nine scalps away from 200 ODI wickets

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 11 : As India starts its ODI series against New Zealand on Sunday, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav stands just nine wickets away from becoming the ninth Indian to achieve 200 ODI wickets.

The first ODI between India and New Zealand will take place at Vadodara on Sunday, with chinaman spinner Kuldeep set to feature as a frontline spin option.

Currently, Kuldeep sits at 191 ODI scalps in 117 matches at an average of 26.29, with best figures of 6/25, with nine four-fers and two five-fors to his name. The top wicket-taker in ODIs for India is ex-spin wizard Anil Kumble, with 334 scalps in 269 matches at an average of 30.83, best figures of 6/12 and eight four-fers and two five-fors to his name.

Pacers Javagal Srinath (315), Ajit Agarkar (288), Zaheer Khan (269), spinner Harbhajan Singh (255), all-rounders Kapil Dev (253) and Ravindra Jadeja (232), and pacer Mohammed Shami (206) already occupy this 200-wicket club in ODIs for India.

Kuldeep is coming off a great 2025 with the ball in ODIs, with 19 scalps in 11 matches at an average of 29.00, with best figures of 4/41 and two four-fers.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway (w), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Hay, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Jayden Lennox.

