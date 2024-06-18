Kuldeep Yadav would come in to provide extra bit of wicket-taking flair: Stephen Fleming

New Delhi [India], June 18 : Former New Zealand cricketer Stephen Fleming said that Kuldeep Yadav might come to the India squad in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 to 'provide the extra bit of wicket-taking flair'.

Kuldeep made his T20I debut in 2017 and after that he appeared in 35 20-over matches where he picked up 59 wickets at an economy rate of 6.75.

Speaking exclusively to 'ESPNCricinfo Timeout show', Fleming spoke on Team India's combination in the West Indies during the T20 World Cup 2024 and said Kuldeep will help the Men in Blue by picking up extra wickets if the pitch in West Indies provides a turn.

"They've still got that opportunity now to do both which is good and horses for courses, you can't be so set in one way of playing that you miss the opportunities to take advantage of conditions as you say but yeah, I would think maybe Kuldeep would come in to provide that extra bit of wicket-taking flair if the wickets do provide the turn as they get a little bit more used and you get closer to the end of the tournament," Fleming was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

India will be aiming to do well against Afghanistan (June 20), Bangladesh (June 22) and Australia (24) and register big wins in order to qualify for the semifinals and end India's drought for an ICC trophy since 2013's Champions Trophy and also win their first T20 WC since 2007's inaugural edition in South Africa.

The Men in Blue have displayed a stupendous performance in the group stage of the marquee event and finished at the top of the Group A table with seven points.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

