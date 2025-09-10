Kuldeep Yadav’s 4-Wicket Haul Helps India Bowl Out UAE for 57 in Asia Cup 2025 Opener (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube tore through the United Arab Emirates batting order as India bowled them out for 57 in 13.1 overs in their Asia Cup 2025 Group A opener on Wednesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. UAE were 47 for two in the eighth over after a promising start from Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu. But the innings collapsed once Kuldeep entered the attack. The left-arm wrist spinner finished with four wickets for seven runs, triggering a dramatic slide that saw UAE lose their last eight wickets for just 10 runs. Their total of 57 is the lowest men’s T20I score against India.

Kuldeep Yadav strikes thrice in a single over 👊



Watch #INDvUAE LIVE NOW on the Sony Sports Network TV Channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork#DPWorldAsiaCup2025pic.twitter.com/trvfRaq2u4 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 10, 2025

Dube backed up Kuldeep with three wickets for four runs as the third seam option, while Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy chipped in with one each. Jasprit Bumrah struck early with a trademark yorker to remove Sharafu for 22.

India now need only 58 runs to begin their campaign with a big win and strengthen their net run rate.

India National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: UAE 57 in 13.1 overs (Alishan Sharafu 22, Muhammad Waseem 19; Kuldeep Yadav 4-7, Shivam Dube 3-4) vs India.

India vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 Match 2 Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh