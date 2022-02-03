Kumar Sangakkara arrives in India ahead of IPL auction for Rajasthan Royals

Kumar Sangakkara, the Director of Cricket at Rajasthan Royals (RR), has arrived in India ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. Sangakkara joined the Royals Academy in Nagpur having flown down from Colombo on Wednesday (February 2).In a video posted by RR on their Twitter handle, Kumar Sangakkara was seen receiving a grand welcome at the Royals Academy. A masked up Sangakkara was given a traditional welcome at the Academy before he checked into his room.Sangakkara also caught up with Zubin Bharucha, Head of Cricket at RR and Jake Lush McCrum, the CEO of the franchise.

Sangakkara was appointed as the Director of Cricket at RR ahead of IPL 2021.Rajasthan Royals will head into the IPL 2022 mega auction with a purse of 62 crores after the retention. They retained only three players and have to do a lot of window shopping in the upcoming mega auction. Sanju Samson (INR 14 crore), Jos Buttler (INR 10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (INR 4 crore) were the players retained by the franchise. There is a strong buzz that the Royals will be bidding for the likes of Jason Roy, Alex Hales and Jonny Bairstow. Rajasthan invested heavily in Chris Morris the all-rounder in IPL 2020 and 2021. The experiment failed badly. Ahed of a new season, they yet again need reputed all-rounders. This is where the franchise can look at a Mohammad Nabi or a Mitchell Marsh. Marsh has been in outstanding form since the T20 World Cup for Australia. He kept his form going in the BBL for Perth Scorchers. Another good option will be Nabi. He can bowl useful off-spin and can tonk the ball in the final overs.