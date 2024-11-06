Kumble backs Yash Dayal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Ramandeep Singh for Indian team caps

New Delhi [India], November 6 : Former Indian cricket captain Anil Kumble has voiced his support for Yash Dayal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, and Ramandeep Singh, endorsing their potential to secure caps for the Indian cricket team. Kumble's remarks come at a pivotal moment, as these players gain recognition for their impressive domestic performances.

Praising Yash Dayal, Kumble acknowledged the left-arm seamer's resilience and development.

"I hope all three get an opportunity to play for the Indian team because they have all excelled at the domestic level. Yash Dayal, especially after conceding those five sixes to Rinku Singh, has made a strong comeback, which speaks volumes about his character and his capabilities. He's an exceptional left-arm seamer who moves the ball both ways. He's also honed his skills in death-over bowling and performed impressively for RCB last season," Kumble commented on JioCinema's Insiders' Preview ahead of the SA v IND T20I Series.

Kumble also highlighted Vyshak Vijaykumar's contributions to Karnataka's cricketing success.

"Vyshak is very talented. Another domestic player who has made a substantial impact for Karnataka. It was unfortunate he didn't receive enough chances at RCB; I was quite surprised they didn't retain him. But I hope he gets an opportunity in South Africa. He has all the variations needed for death-over bowling," he stated.

Kumble did not overlook Ramandeep Singh's dynamic playing style and impressive fielding skills.

"Ramandeep has progressed significantly, especially after moving to KKR. Batting in the middle order, he's proven to be a powerful striker, even with just a few balls to face. That's been a standout quality. He's also a brilliant fielder, as we saw in the emerging championship. He bowls occasionally as well. I hope he gets more bowling opportunities because, with the impact player rule in the IPL, all-rounders are often overlooked. His bowling would certainly be valuable at the international level," Kumble remarked.

