Kumble hails skipper Rohit for management of youngsters, bowlers in Tests

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 16 : Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble lauded skipper Rohit Sharma for his leadership in the longest format of the game, pointing out how the 'Hitman' has managed the youngsters in the team and has been "proactive" with his resources.

Kumble was speaking on JioCinema as India aims to continue their home domination, with the first Test of three-match series against New Zealand starting in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Speaking on JioCinema, Kumble said about Rohit that he has been brilliant tactically while utilising two "world class spinners", Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, but it is his handling of younger talent like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill that has stood out.

"Tactically, he has been brilliant in terms of being proactive in a Test match with the kind of resources that he has. He has been blessed to have that kind of resources with two world-class spinners and Bumrah, who you can literally throw the ball in the first over or in the 80th over, he will come and do all his tricks. He is a world-class bowler and to have that kind of resource, he has been blessed," he said.

"But to marshall all of that and then navigate the younger lot, I think he has been brilliant. Someone like a Yashasvi Jaiswal under Rohit's captaincy in his role as an opening batter, you see what he has shown with the kind of approach that he has had."

"Shubman Gill, of course, has had to move from opening to number three, which he has again done comfortably well here. KL Rahul has been moved up and down. That has again sat really well. It is great to have Rishabh Pant back and Virat (Kohli), you know, at number four has done brilliantly under Rohit as well," concluded Kumble.

Rohit has been brilliant as a Test captain, winning 12 out of his 18 Tests, losing just four and drawing two. His win percentage is 66.66 percent. Under him, India has continued their home domination and extended their series-win streak at home to over 12 years. Also, he has led his side to ICC World Test Championship 2023 runners-up finish. Currently seated at the top of ICC WTC Rankings, India looks all set to make a hat-trick of WTC finals.

