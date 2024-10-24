Kyle Verreynne reflects on South Africa's 7-wicket win over Bangladesh in Dhaka Test

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 24 : South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne on Thursday reflected on the Proteas' 7-wicket victory over Bangladesh and said that their preparation coming into this series was good.

South Africa secured their first Test win in Asia after 2014, beating Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium on Thursday, climbing to number four in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 standings. The Proteas improved their point percentage to 47.62 with the victory, which helped them jump over New Zealand and England and take fourth place in the standings.

Verreynne was named the 'Player of the Match' after he played a stunning 114-run knock at a strike rate of 79.17 in the Dhaka Test.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Verreynne said that he was just backing his options during the game which helped him perform well. He added that getting a solid partnership in the subcontinent is important.

"It was the same thinking we were talking about in the last two months. Just backing my options and wanted to make sure I took the right options. That's what Wiaan and I looked to do. (On adjusting to the conditions) It's my first Test in the subcontinent so a new challenge. But our preparation coming into this series was really good, it worked out for us in this morning. In the subcontinent, getting big partnerships is really important. Piedt batted really well at the end and getting to 300 as a team was important," Verreynne said.

Rabada entered the top five of leading wicket-takers for SA in international cricket with 536 scalps with his match figures of 9/72. He also became the sixth Proteas bowler to complete 300 Test wickets and the fastest to reach the milestone in terms of balls taken.

On the other hand, Verreyne became only the third wicketkeeper to score a Test century in Asia after stars like AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock.

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to field against South Africa, but the decision backfired as South Africa's pacers and spinners thrived in helpful conditions, bowling out Bangladesh for merely 106. Kagiso Rabada, Wiaan Mulder, and Keshav Maharaj picked up three wickets each. Mahmudul Hasan Joy top-scored for Bangladesh with 30 in 97 deliveries.

Bangladesh's spinners fought back, with Taijul Islam (5/122) and Mehidy Hasan (2/63) sharing seven wickets between them but a fighting ton from Kyle Verreynne (114 in 144 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) backed by support from Mulder (54 in 112 balls, with eight fours) and Dane Piedt (32 in 87 balls, with two fours) helped South Africa gain a massive lead of 202 runs. SA was skittled out for 308 runs.

South Africa bowlers took charge once more in the third innings with Rabada leading the way and had the hosts at 112/6 at one stage. However, Mehidy Hasan (97 in 191 balls, with 10 fours and a six) resisted for Bangladesh, stitching important stands with the lower order to get the side to 307. Rabada eventually finished with 6/46, his best bowling figures in Asia.

Needing 106 runs to win, South Africa had little trouble during their chase in the fourth innings, guided by Tony de Zorzi's 41 in 52 balls, with seven fours and Tristan Stubbs' 30* in 37 balls, with four boundaries and a six, taking the game by seven wickets.

The second Test between Bangladesh and South Africa will be played from October 29 in Chattogram.

