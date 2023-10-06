"Lacked being clinical with our execution...": England captain Buttler after loss to NZ in WC opener

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 6 : Following the crushing nine-wicket loss to New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup, England captain Jos Buttler said that his team was not clinical in their execution and lost their wickets to rash shots, and added that there is still a long tournament ahead.

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra struck like a tornado with counter-attacking hundreds that left an out-of-sorts England attack bereft of ideas as New Zealand registered a nine-wicket victory against defending champions at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

"Disappointing day. Very much outplayed by NZ and tough defeat to take. It is still one loss in a long tournament. I think a lot of guys in our team have played a lot of cricket - we would not be too down on ourselves and would not be too high on the other side. I thought we were well below par. We were aiming for somewhere around 330 and it [the pitch] somewhat played better under lights. We just lacked being clinical with your execution. Some of the dismissals were right shots but not executed properly. I think NZ played some great cricket shots and got great value for them. Devon Conway - can't think of massive shots but he scored quickly. Him and Rachin put together a fantastic partnership and we were well beaten. I think the pitch skidded on better under lights but we played a long way short of our best. Do not think there is any question around Root. He has been the best player in our team for a long while. We will wait and see (on Ben Stokes?). Fingers crossed, he can get fit as soon as possible," said Buttler in a post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, NZ elected to field first and restricted England to 282/9 in 50 overs. Joe Root (77 in 86 balls with four boundaries and a six) held the entire innings together with his return-to-form fifty. Skipper Jos Buttler (43 in 42 balls with two fours and two sixes) and Jonny Bairstow (33 in 35 balls with four boundaries and a six) contributed some decent knocks too.

Matt Henry (3/48) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips also used their spin bowling to choke England's run flow and took two wickets. Trent Boult and Ravindra got a wicket each.

In the chase of 283, NZ lost Will Young for a duck, but Conway (152* in 121 balls, with 19 fours and three sixes) and Ravindra (123* in 96 balls with 11 fours and five sixes) helped the Kiwis win with almost 14 overs in hand.

Ravindra took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor