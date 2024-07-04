Lakhs of people came to congratulate team India: BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Ashish Shelar thanked fans for turning up in huge numbers to show their support for the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team during the victory parade and the felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium.

The Rohit Sharma-led started the open-top bus parade from Marine Drive. Fans turned up in huge numbers, danced to celebrate India's success and welcomed the arrival of the T20 World Cup-winning team.

After the conclusion of the victory parade, the Indian team was felicitated at the Wankhede Stadium.

"The love, sympathy, oneness Mumbai showed today was remarkable. Lakhs of people came here today to congratulate team India. I want to thank Mumbaikars, the police, and our players," Shelar told ANI.

After the Indian team arrived at the Wankhede Stadium, the T20 World Cup-winning players danced to the beats of dhol.

India's World Cup-winning players distributed balls to the fans who were present at the stadium. Fans took selfies and asked for autographs from the cricketers as well.

After the end of the ceremony, the Indian team left the Wankhede Stadium and departed for the Taj Hotel in Mumbai.

During the felicitation ceremony, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office bearers presented the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team with a cheque of Rs 125 crores.

In the final of the marquee event, a fine exhibition of death bowling by the pace trio of Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya helped India clinch their second T20 World Cup title.

India got to a competitive total of 176/7 following stupendous knocks by Virat Kohli and Axar Patel.

The collective performance saw India end their ICC World Cup trophy drought that lasted for 13 years and become the first team to win the T20 World Cup title unbeaten.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor