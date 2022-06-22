Lancashire confirm signing of Washington Sundar

Lancashire have announced the signing of India allrounder Washington Sundar for the ongoing season.Washington, who has been missing in action due to injury, is set to join the team after rehab. This will be his first stint in English domestic cricket.On his availability for the different formats, Lancashire stated, "Washington, who is currently following a period of rehabilitation with the BCCI after a recent injury, will be available for the whole Royal London One-Day Cup competition, and fitness depending, a number of LV=County Championship games in July."I am extremely excited to play county cricket for the first time with Lancashire Cricket. To play in English conditions will be a great experience for me and I can't wait to play at Emirates Old Trafford.

"I would like to thank both Lancashire Cricket and the BCCI for allowing this opportunity happen and I'm looking forward to joining up with the squad next month," Washington was quoted as saying by Lancashire Cricket."Lancashire are presently sitting at third position on the County Championship division one points table, behind Surrey and Hampshire.Washington Sundar who had picked up hand injuries on more than one occasion during his maiden stint with SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 was not picked for the T20I series against South Africa. He is also not part of the series against Ireland, which will be played on June 26 and 28 while the all-rounder is not part of India's Test side for the rescheduled Test in England.

