Lance Klusener reappointed as Head Coach of Durban's Super Giants for Fourth Season

Durban [South Africa], July 15 : Durban's Super Giants (DSG) announced that former South African all-rounder Lance Klusner will continue as the head coach for the 2025-26 season of the SA20, marking his fourth successive year with the franchise.

Klusener, a respected figure in global cricket and one of South Africa's most celebrated all-rounders, has been instrumental in shaping the Durban's Super Giants' identity since joining in the inaugural season. Under his guidance, the team reached the finals in Season 2, and although Season 3 was a challenging campaign, the franchise remains committed to its long-term vision of building a title-winning unit.

"Durban is my home. Coaching this franchise is more than a job," Lance Klusener shared his enthusiasm on continuing with the Super Giants:

"It is a privilege to continue this journey with the Durban's Super Giants and the RPSG Group (the owners of the franchise). The support and belief shown in me is deeply appreciated. I look forward to building something even more special this season."

"We have laid the foundation over the past three years. Now, it is time to build a team that can consistently challenge for the title and make Durban proud," he continued.

Speaking on the player auction set for September 9, Klusener added:

"We have done a deep review of our past season and have identified key areas for improvement. This auction gives us a crucial opportunity to strengthen our squad and return to our best."

Klusener also expressed gratitude to the ownership group:

"Working with Dr. Sanjiv Goenka and the RPSG Group has been one of the most professionally rewarding relationships in my coaching career. Their clarity of vision and commitment to the players and fans make this franchise truly world-class."

Goenka, Chairman of the RPSG Group, shared a personal note on the decision: "Lance brings a unique blend of strategic clarity, composure under pressure, and deep understanding of the modern T20 landscape. His alignment with our vision for the Durban's Super Giants makes him the ideal leader to continue shaping the team's future."

With the SA20 fixture list now live and the auction scheduled for September 9, all eyes turn to how the Durban's Super Giants will shape their squad for the 2026 campaign.

This year's edition of SA20 was challenging for DSG, as they finished at the bottom with two wins, six losses, and two no-result matches.

The fourth edition of the league will get underway from December 26 this year, with DSG playing the opener against defending champions MI Cape Town.

