Langer apologises for being 'too intense' in resignation letter

Perth, Feb 6 Former Australia men's head coach Justin Langer apologised for being "too intense" in his resignation letter to Cricket Australia. In the e-mail, as reported by The Australian newspaper, Langer also said that he was proud of what he had achieved as Australia coach, but if senior players, some support staff and the board did not support him, he felt it was necessary to walk away from the job.

After days of suspense, Langer resigned as the head coach of Australia men's team after declining a short-term six-month extension in the contract offered to him on Friday.

On Saturday, Langer flew to his hometown Perth where he will be in quarantine for 14 days before re-uniting with his family.

"There has been a great deal of media speculation on my future as the Australian men's cricket coach over the last 12 months and this has taken an enormous toll on my family. I hope through this time, and throughout my tenure, I have held myself with integrity and dignity," wrote Langer in the e-mail.

"Last night I was offered a short-term contract until the end of the T20 World Cup in Australia, with the sentiment of 'going out on a high'. After careful consideration I have decided not to accept this contract renewal, and as a result I believe it is in everyone's best interests for the Australian cricket team to begin the next chapter immediately.

"If media reports are correct, several senior players and a couple of support staff don't support me moving forward, and it is now apparent the CA board, and you Nick (Hockley), are also keen to see the team move in another direction. I respect that decision. My life has been built on values of honesty, respect, trust, truth, and performance and if that comes across as 'too intense' at times, I apologise."

Langer, a former Test opener for Australia, hoped he had left the team in a better position than when he took charge in May 2018 in the aftermath of Sandpaper gate. "It is said that in any venture, if you leave things in a better place than when you started then you have done your job. Whilst it is not up to me to judge, I hope Austral respect what has been achieved over the last four years in Australian cricket.

"From day one I believed it was possible to both win and play the game in the spirit that is now expected from our supporters. For the last four years it has been proven this can be achieved and I am very proud of the team for their efforts on and off the cricket field. I hope we have made Austral proud and earned respect from countries around the world.

"In terms of 'going out on a high', I am blessed to have been a part of a T20 World Cup-winning squad, an Ashes winning squad, watched the Test team rise to #1 ranked team in the world today, been selected as the Wisden Coach of the Year and been elevated to the Australian cricket Hall of Fame; all this in the last five months. I am grateful that today, I am going out on a high."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor