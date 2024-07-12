Lanka Premier League: Colombo Strikers share positive takeaways despite close match against Jaffna Kings

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 12 : The Colombo Strikers showed their resilience and talent in a closely fought game even though they lost to the Jaffna Kings by a slim margin.

Leading player Glenn Phillips and head coach Carl Crowe discussed the team's positive gains despite a slow match at the Lanka Premier League and the important lessons they had learned in their current campaign.

"Even though the outcome wasn't in the favor of our squad, we put ourselves in good position in both game and tried to capitalize the same throughout," shared Colombo Strikers head coach Carl Crowe

"We were a part of good things and we are aware where we need to improve. The players demonstrated excellent sportsmanship and tenacity two qualities that will be essential to our success moving forward."

Updating on the team's preparation for the next set of matches in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Head Coach Carl Crowe shares, "I understand that we got three games back in Colombo now and we need to sustain more than half the game, so our main preparation begins now."

Talking about motivation during matches, head coach Carl Crowe remarks "Of you course you don't motivate, if you seek motivation, you are in the wrong sport. In order for us to succeed we must acknowledge the sport. Coaches are there to support their players, each person needs to focus on their own game. Knowing where you need to grow is important as is receiving training in a few key areas of course tactical speaking."

Talking about whether back-to-back games affect the performance of players, head coach Carl Crowe rejects by stating, "If you are a domestic or an international franchise you will be needing to perform back-to-back. There is no excuse."

Speaking about the hat trick of 50's, Glenn Phillips who marked a significant performance throughout the tournament shares, "Oh it's nice and sticking to the process, keeping it calm and clear is what it all takes. Unfortunately, there wasn't enough today."

Talking about the assessment of the pitch in the match against Jaffna Kings, Glenn Philips shares, "There was a little bit of two paces to the wicket. Credit to Jaffna they bowled really well and in last quarterback obviously the position we got was a little disappointing not to get the 200 or 220 mark."

In the end talking about the different conditions of a day game as compared to night game, Gleen Phillips shares, "Obviously during night game it becomes a little bit tacky because of the gripping of the wicket and the coolness of the air becomes a challenge. Daytime it becomes a bit easier, even the night games are fun but definitely the gripping of the wicket becomes a challenge."

As they prepare for their next games including the upcoming match against Jaffna Kings on July 14, the Colombo Strikers are committed in their campaign not to waver in their optimism or focus. The team is committed to achieving more success and thrilling their fans and they have a solid foundation and a positive outlook.

