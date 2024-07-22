Lanka Premier League: Rilee Rossouw hits ton as Jaffna Kings clinch fourth title

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 22 : Rilee Rossouw scored 106 not out off 53 balls as Jaffna Kings defeated Galle Titans by nine wickets in the final of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) Season 5 at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo to clinch their fourth title.

Amidst 30,000 fans, 500 Drones backed Lazer Show, a first for the island nation making each supporter witness the journey of the Sri Lankan Cricketing legends and the league's journey and what it has meant for the cricketing growth for Sri Lanka.

Batting first, the Galle Titans notched up 184 runs in 20 overs, losing six wickets and Jaffna Kings chased down the target in just 15.4 overs to clinch the victory in the final. Rossouw was named the player of the tournament and also won the player of the match award.

The final also saw the attendance of 220 delegates from 108 ICC member countries from across the world, covering regions such as Africa, the Americas, Asia, East Asia Pacific, and Europe along with the 30,000 cricketing fans, who witnessed this spectacle live as 500 drones came together to make 12 formations in the sky during the innings break of the final and presented a memorable cricketing experience for the very first time.

Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group, the official rights holder of LPL 2024, remarked, "Season 5 of LPL was a series of many firsts, right from record-breaking runs to thrilling last-over deciders and multiple individual brilliance. Each year, the league has raised the bar with innovative enhancements aimed at captivating audiences and delivering a distinctive cricketing experience. As we concluded the fifth edition of LPL, the grand finale stood out as a testament to our strong partnership with the Sri Lankan Cricket Board, aimed to make it one of the most monumental cricketing events of recent times. It also showcased the marvels that cricket and a premier event like Lanka Premier League can achieve."

Millions of fans from the world over also witnessed the final across 10 global networks including Star Sports (India), Monara TV (Sri Lanka), A Sports (Pakistan), T Sports (Bangladesh), Fox Sports (Australia), Sky ( New Zealand) in 10 big cricketing nations.

