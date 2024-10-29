Lanka T10 Super League player draft set to take place in November

Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 29 : The Player Draft for the inaugural Lanka T10 Super League will take place on November 10, 2024, in Colombo.

The tournament is scheduled from December 12 to 22, featuring six franchise teams and showcasing local and international players in cricket's fastest format. Each franchise will be selecting up to 17 players and a minimum of 15 players for their squads.

With the player registration deadline closing on November 1 and the direct player signing deadline on November 5, each franchise must sign six players directly from each category: one Icon player, one Platinum player, one Category A player from Sri Lanka, and one from overseas, similarly from Category B, allowing franchises to secure one local and one overseas player.

The draft will have 11 rounds, with the first round decided by a manual draw and the remaining rounds determined by a randomizer for pick orders. The randomizer uses an algorithm to ensure all franchises have an equal weight.

In the first two rounds, two top-tier playersone Sri Lankan and one from overseaswill be selected, each at a price of USD 35,000 (category 'A'). The third and fourth rounds will see another 2 players, again one Sri Lankan and one from overseas, picked at USD 20,000 each (category 'B').

In rounds 5 to 7, franchises can choose two Sri Lankan players and one overseas player, each priced at USD 10,000 (Category 'C'). Round 8 will focus on selecting a Sri Lankan emerging player for USD 2,500, while round 9 will select an emerging player from either Zimbabwe or the West Indies, also for US$ 2,500.

"I am confident that the first-ever draft of the Lanka T10 Super League is going to set the platform for an exciting and entertaining tournament, which will add colour to the Sri Lankan cricketing calendar and bring in a new experience to our players and fans, alike," Shammi Silva, President of Sri Lanka Cricket said as per a T10 Global press release.

"The draft for the inaugural Lanka T10 Super League marks a significant milestone in our journey to elevate T10 cricket in Sri Lanka. We are excited to see six competitive teams come together, showcasing both local and international talent. This draft is not just about building squads; it's about creating an exhilarating experience for fans and players alike. We look forward to a thrilling tournament that will put Sri Lanka on the global cricketing map," Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, T Ten Global Sports Founder and Chairman said.

Anil Mohan, Managing Director, CEO and Founder of IPG said: "I am sure the player draft is going to be successful and will set the platform to select a solid group of players to suit the type of cricket that is going to be played, thus setting the stage for a strong T10 league in the country."

Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director, Lanka T10 Super League, said: "Cricket needs to evolve, and the Lanka T10 Super League is certainly going to help push the game to new boundaries in our country, thus bringing in a new wave of fans who like to be always involved in fast-paced sports and get entertained every moment."

