Lanka T10 Super League to start from Dec 12 in Kandy

Kandy [Sri Lanka], November 6 : The inaugural edition of the Lanka T10 Super League will be played in the iconic hill capital of Kandy. Accordingly, all games of the tournament will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, from December 12 to 22.

The Lanka T10 Super League, which is the newest addition to Sri Lanka's annual cricketing calendar, will feature the finest international stars alongside top Sri Lankan players, mixed with young and emerging stars.

The Colombo Strikers, Galle Marvels, Hambantota Bangla Tigers, Jaffna Titans, Kandy Bolts, and Negombo Braves are the six teams competing in the tournament, a release said.

Each team will have a squad of a maximum of 17 players and a minimum of 15 players, including seven international players.

The player registration deadline closed on November 1, each franchise must sign six players directly from each category: one Icon player, one Platinum player, one Category A player from Sri Lanka, and one from overseas, similarly from Category B, allowing franchises to secure one local and one overseas player.

The draft will have 11 rounds, with the first round decided by a manual draw and the remaining rounds determined by a randomizer for pick orders. The randomizer uses an algorithm to ensure all franchises have an equal weight.

In the first two rounds, two top-tier playersone Sri Lankan and one from overseaswill be selected, each at a price of USD 35,000 (category 'A'). The third and fourth rounds will see another 2 players, again one Sri Lankan and one from overseas, picked at USD 20,000 each (category 'B').

In rounds 5 to 7, franchises can choose two Sri Lankan players and one overseas player, each priced at USD 10,000 (Category 'C'). Round 8 will focus on selecting a Sri Lankan emerging player for USD 2,500, while round 9 will select an emerging player from either Zimbabwe or the West Indies, also for US$ 2,500.

"I am confident that the first-ever draft of the Lanka T10 Super League is going to set the platform for an exciting and entertaining tournament, which will add colour to the Sri Lankan cricketing calendar and bring in a new experience to our players and fans, alike," Shammi Silva, President of Sri Lanka Cricket said as per a T10 Global press release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor