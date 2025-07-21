"Last five overs were outstanding": Mitch Marsh hails Australian bowlers

Kingston [Jamaica], July 21 : After beating West Indies by three wickets in their T20I contest, Australian skipper Mitch Marsh shared his excitement of seeing Aussie players perform well and expressed his hope that the team can continue to replicate such performances.

Mitchell Owen's dream all-around debut and a blistering half-century from Cameron Green steered Australia to a three-wicket win over the West Indies at Sabina Park on Monday.

"Really good performance to enter the series. They started well with the bat, but the last five overs were outstanding. I think all the boys did well with their plans, and they showed that they played a lot of T20 cricket. Any time you got a young kid that comes in and performs like that, it is always exciting. Hopefully, we can keep doing that for us. Bowling performance at the back end of the innings, and we kept our intent despite losing wickets, that was good to see," Marsh said in the post-match presentation.

Marsh had a promising start but could not convert it into a big total. He made 24 off 17 balls, including three sixes, before he was removed by Alzarri Joseph in the last over of the power-play.

Coming to the match, Australia punished the West Indies for its sloppiness in the death overs in the first innings. The Caribbean side was cruising at 182/4 but lost the plot and ran out of gas in the last three overs.

In the last 16 deliveries, the Men in Maroon managed just seven runs and lost four wickets. Owen rubbed salt on the West Indies' fresh wounds by scalping skipper Shai Hope's priceless wicket.

He then clubbed 50 off 27 deliveries to become just the third Australian to hammer a fifty in T20I debut after Ricky Ponting (98* against New Zealand in 2005 and David Warner (89 against South Africa in 2009).

Australia gunned down the 190-run target with seven balls to spare and went 1-0 up in the series.

