Laura Wolvaardt appointed South Africa’s full-time all-formats skipper; reign to begin from Bangladesh series

Johannesburg, Nov 24 Opener Laura Wolvaardt has been appointed as South Africa’s full-time captain for all formats, and her reign will start from the T20I series against Bangladesh happening next month, said Cricket South Africa (CSA).

Laura takes over the leadership role in full-time capacity after serving as interim captain during South Africa’s recent tours against Pakistan and New Zealand where she led from the front with the bat, helping her team to clinch back-to-back 2-1 ODI series victories.

Laura, 24, has already appeared in 86 ODIs, making 3,421 runs with 30 fifties and four hundreds in the 50-over format, in addition to 1,313 runs at an average of 32.82 with nine half-centuries in 59 T20Is.

In the T20I series against Bangladesh happening from December 3-8, Laura will oversee a South Africa squad which has youngsters Ayanda Hlubi and Eliz-Mari Marx earning their maiden international call-ups in the shortest format of the game.

“Having Laura Wolvaardt as the official captain, together with a blend of young and experienced players bodes well for our succession planning. It will also assist within the excitement we have around the squad in giving young players an opportunity and therefore we are looking forward to seeing them put up their hand and make impactful performances in this upcoming tour.”

“A few of our senior players are not available for the T20-leg of the Bangladesh Tour due to injury and those returning from the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). We are excited to provide an opportunity to our extended identified group, especially on the back of some injuries. This allows us to have an in-depth look at players for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup taking place next year in Bangladesh.”

“The inclusion of Ayanda Hlubi and Eliz-Mari Marx gives great confidence to rewarding performances at the professional level. They have been instrumental with their domestic performances in the past season for their respective provinces,” Clinton du Preez, Proteas Women Convenor of Selectors.

Also, all-rounder Annerie Dercksen returns to the national fold since injuring her hand during the winter, after posting some solid performances at domestic and emerging level at the start of the new season.

Among the centrally contracted players not available for the T20I series against Bangladesh are fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka (knee injury) and all-rounders Chloè Tryon (groin) and Nadine de Klerk (side strain). Experienced all-rounder Marizanne Kapp is rested for the T20Is and will return for the ODI series.

“From our perspective, it is about continuing the good work that has been done. We know we are playing against Bangladesh who just came off a very successful tour against Pakistan. For the T20Is, this is where we are going to look, where possible, to blend in youngsters and give an opportunity to expose them at this level to keep growing the base.”

“Overall, we have a lot of good youngsters coming through and the squad is becoming stronger and stronger every day with a more challenging environment, so we as a team are looking forward to that.”

“It’s another opportunity for some of these youngsters to show what they can do while not losing sight of what we want to achieve overall when it comes to the entire tour,” concluded head coach Hilton Moreeng.

South Africa’s squad for the ODI series against Bangladesh will be announced ahead of the 50-over encounters which are being held in East London, Potchefstroom and Benoni between December 16 - 23.

The ODI matches form a part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 (IWC) in pursuit of qualification for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, to be held in India.

South Africa T20I Squad: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker and Laura Wolvaardt (captain)

