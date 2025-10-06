Laura Wolvaardt Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Lea Tahuhu During NZ-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match (VIDEO)

New Zealand Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt produced a spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Lea Tahuhu during their Women’s World Cup 2025 match against New Zealand. The catch came on the final ball of the 47th over as Tahuhu tried to hit a boundary in the death overs. Wolvaardt leapt into the air to complete the catch and celebrated quietly.

Possible catch of the tournament contender from Laura Wolvaardt 👌



Watch LIVE action from the chase in #NZvSA, broadcast details here ➡️ https://t.co/7wsR28PFHI#CWC25pic.twitter.com/vdkj0Sm501 — ICC (@ICC) October 6, 2025

South Africa restricted New Zealand to 231 after a challenging middle phase. The innings began poorly as Suzie Bates was trapped in front by Marizanne Kapp on the first ball. Amelia Kerr and Georgia Plimmer steadied the innings before Kerr was dismissed.

Sophie Devine then scored 85, supported by Brooke Halliday in an 86-run partnership. After Halliday’s wicket, South Africa fought back with disciplined bowling and top fielding. Nonkululeko Mlaba took four wickets for 40 runs, helping South Africa bowl out New Zealand in 49.4 overs.