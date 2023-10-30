Leaders across political aisle hail India's 100-run win against England in WC; Sachin reacts too

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 30 : Following India's 100-run against England in the 29th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, leaders across the political aisle hailed Team India's victory.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to wish the Men in Blue and said that the Indian cricketers aren't just athletes, they are artists on the field.

"Bharat's magnificent win against England at the iconic Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is a testament to the sheer brilliance of our cricketing heroes. Our cricketers aren't just athletes; they're artists on the field! Their dedication and skill have left us in awe. Khelega Bharat. Khilega Bharat. Jeetega Bharat," Anurag Thakur wrote X.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said that the Men in Blue's effort and commitment are truly commendable.

"Heartiest congratulations to Team India on their remarkable sixth consecutive victory in #CWC2023! Skipper @ImRo45's gritty 87-run innings on a challenging batting surface showcased exceptional skill and determination. Kudos to @MdShami11 for his outstanding bowling, claiming 4 crucial wickets in the defence. Our boys' effort and commitment are truly commendable! Let's keep the momentum going," Jay Shah wrote.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also congratulated Rohit Sharma's side and said it was a joy to watch them play like this.

"Loved the brand of cricket played by #TeamIndia today! It was a joy to watch them play like this. Well done," Sachin Tendulkar wrote.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote on his official X account and said that the victorious campaign of the Indian cricket team continues uninterrupted.

"Another unforgettable victory! Hearty congratulations to the entire country for the spectacular victory against England! Congratulations to all the players. May the victorious campaign of the Indian cricket team continue uninterrupted. Jai Hind," Yogi Adityanath wrote.

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav said that India will win in future also.

"Ekana became a witness to India's historic victory... India will win in future also! Congratulations to all the people of the country and state," Akhilesh Yadav wrote.

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal said that India's stunning victory against England in the World Cup by 100 runs is a testament to their prowess Keep the winning streak alive.

"India's stunning victory against England in the World Cup by 100 runs is a testament to their prowess Keep the winning streak alive. Congratulations to everyone for this fantastic win," Arvind Kejriwal wrote.

In the match, England opted to bowl first after winning the toss.

India put 229/9 in their 50 overs. Stars like Virat Kohli (0), Shubman Gill (9) and Shreyas Iyer (4) failed to score. But useful knocks from skipper Rohit Sharma (87 in 101 balls with 10 fours and three sixes), KL Rahul (39 in 58 balls, with three fours) and Suryakumar Yadav (49 in 47 balls, with four boundaries and a six) helped India go beyond the 200-run mark.

David Willey (3/45) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Rashid and Chris Woakes (2/33) took two wickets. Mark Wood got one wicket.

In the run chase of 230, England was never really a threat except for Liam Livingstone (27), the only batter to cross 20 runs. Mohammed Shami (4/22) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/32) demolished the English batting line-up. Kuldeep Yadav (2/24) and Ravindra Jadeja (one wicket) also bowled really well.

Rohit Sharma won the 'Player of the Match' for his gusty knock.

With this, India is at the top with six wins in six matches and has 12 points. England is at the bottom with one win and five losses in six matches.

