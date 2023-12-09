Learnt a lot from four-day match against PM’s XI, have adapted to the conditions: Khurram Shahzad

Canberra, Dec 9 Uncapped Pakistan fast-bowler Khurram Shahzad said he took a lot of learnings from his first outing in Australia at the conclusion of the four-day game against the Prime Minister’s XI and added that he has now got his bowling adapted to the conditions in the country.

In the four-day game at Manuka Oval, Shahzad had figures of 1-50 as the match finished in a draw, after overnight storms in Canberra saw wind and rain arrive at the venue. The draw meant the Prime Minister’s XI retains the Sir Robert Menzies Memorial Trophy for the second straight year under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

"We have learned a lot from this four-day match and have adapted to the conditions. We are well-prepared for the Test series, and the help we've received from this match will be crucial,” said Shahzad in a video by the PCB.

23-year-old Shahzad, the right-arm fast-bowler, has been picked on the Test tour of Australia on good form, having finished the 2023-24 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as the leading wicket-taker with 36 scalps at an average of 20.30.

“I'll try to bowl by sticking to my basics. I don't find any batsman difficult. If I get a chance in the Test, I aim to deliver a performance that helps us win. It's been a week of practice sessions here, and none of them have been too challenging in this match," he added.

Pakistan will be led by a new captain in left-handed batter Shan Masood and will play three Tests against Australia in Perth (December 14-18), Melbourne (December 26-30) and Sydney (January 3-7, 2024).

--IANS

