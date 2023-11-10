"Leave it to the umpires": Bangladesh coach Hathurusingha gives his views on timed out dismissal

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 : Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha suggested that umpires should decide on timed-out dismissal rather than players appealing for it.

Earlier this week, a rare moment in the history of cricket took place in the 25th over of the first innings during Sri Lanka's clash against Bangladesh. Mathews was adjudged timed out after he failed to arrive at the crease within two minutes of Sadeera Samarawickrama's dismissal.

Shakib made an appeal, and the umpire decided to send Mathews back as it was within the laws of World Cup cricket. Mathews had a conversation with Shakib but in the end, he didn't call back his decision forcing the veteran all-rounder to depart.

Ahead of Bangladesh's clash against Australia, Hathurusingha gave his views on the dismissal and said, "I don't think it's going to stop here, if whatever I say. Only thing I can say here is it's one of the mode of dismissal. It was addition, recent addition into the condition of play. I think it's the sixth edition or the fifth edition of playing condition. And my only thing is to keep all this, I don't know whether this is going to stop, but I think my suggestion is, it have to leave it to the umpires to decide, because if you read the law, it says timed out. I don't think it's leave it to the players to appeal and all that. Then everybody has a different opinion on both sides. So that's all I can comment at the moment."

Mathews has received a lot of support from Cricketers and commentators after he was ruled out in this manner." Absolutely rubbish firstly asking by Shakib and the umpires giving Angelo Matthew's out like that totally nonsense #patheticrules #BANvSL@Angelo69Mathews" posted former India spinner Harbhajan Singh.

" Absolutely pathetic what happened in Delhi today! #AngeloMathews" said Gautam Gambhir in his post on X.

"Angelo made his crease then his helmet strap broke. How is that timed out? I'm all for timed out if he doesn't make his crease but this is ridic. No different then a batsman getting to the crease then taking 3 minutes to face u" posted Australian Test opener Usman Khawaja.

The experienced Sri Lankan all-rounder posted the video before his timed-out timed odismissal proving that he arrived on the crease before the two-minute mark.

According to the video Angelo Mathews can be seen with his foot grounded in the crease at approximately 1 minute 54 seconds after the last batsman got out. According to ICC Playing rules the new batter must reach the crease within 2 minutes of the last player getting out.

