"Legacy extends beyond the numbers...": Raina, Jaffer, Ponting hail Rohit for successful Test career

New Delhi [India], May 8 : Love and respect continue to pour in for Indian batter Rohit Sharma, who announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday, with Indian stars Suresh Raina, Wasim Jaffer and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting congratulating the veteran for a successful career in whites.

Raina took to his official X handle, saying that Rohit's legacy "extends beyond the numbers".

"Rohit Sharma's legacy extends beyond the numbers. A true champion, an inspiring leader, and a passionate player who gave his all to the game. His impact on Indian cricket will be felt for years to come #RohitSharmaLegend," posted Raina.

Wasim Jaffer also took to X, highlighting Rohit's proficiency in handling spin, swing and seam as his Test career progressed, saying that he led from the front.

"Rohit 2.0 in Test cricket was as good as it gets. Be it turning pitches in India or the swing and seam in England, he led from the front. You should be proud of all you achieved in the whites @ImRo45, congratulations on a wonderful career," posted Jaffer.

In a video by Punjab Kings (PBKS), the franchise's head coach Ricky Ponting, who played with a young Rohit as a part Mumbai Indians (MI), the batting icon said, "Well, Rohit Sharma, my great friend. We go back a long, long way to the days of the Mumbai Indians, getting to play alongside you and see you develop as a captain and leader. I just want to say congratulations on an unbelievable Test career. You should be very proud of everything you have achieved in Test match game and best of luck for your future."

Rohit on Wednesday announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to a celebrated chapter in his international career. The 38-year-old batter took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news, expressing gratitude to fans and reflecting on his journey in the longest format of the game.

Rohit made his Test debut against the West Indies in November 2013 and went on to represent India in 67 Tests. He amassed 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties.

His highest score of 212 came during a memorable home series against South Africa in 2019. He finishes as India's 16th-highest run-getter in the longest format. He kick-started his Test journey with a memorable 177 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2013.

Despite immense promise and some great knocks, the 'Hitman' initially struggled to solidify himself as a top-choice batter in the longer format, especially in tours away from home. From 2013-18, Rohit played just 27 Tests, scoring 1,585 runs at an average of 39.63, with three centuries and 10 fifties in 47 innings.

His best score was 151. The right-hander struggled away from home, particularly in testing South Africa, England, New Zealand and South Africa (SENA) countries. Success in these nations is often considered a hallmark of a great Indian batter. However, with twin centuries against South Africa at Visakhapatnam in 2019, Rohit revived his Test career, as an opener.

In 40 Tests during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history, he made 2,716 runs at an average of 41.15, with nine centuries and eight fifties. His best score was 212. He is India's top run-getter, century maker in WTC history and overall at 10th among top run-getters. He led India to the final of the WTC against Australia in the UK in 2023, where they lost.

Rohit's dominance at home was unmatched, having scored 2,535 runs in 34 Tests at an average of 51.73, with 10 centuries and eight fifties across 55 innings. His struggles, however, were evident in overseas conditions, where he accumulated 1,644 runs in 31 Tests at an average of 31.01, with only two centuries and 10 fifties in 57 innings.

At neutral venues, he featured in two Tests, scoring 122 runs at an average of 30.50, with a best of 43.

His finest moment overseas came in the 2021-22 Pataudi Trophy in England, where he emerged as India's leading run-getter, scoring 368 runs in four Tests at an average of 52.57. The series included a memorable knock of 127, his only century in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries.

He led India in 24 Tests, winning 12, losing nine and drawing three. His win percentage is exact 50 per cent in the format.

