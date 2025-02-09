Legend 90 League: Peter Trego's explosive knock, Rishi Dhawan's all-round show sets up win for Chattisgarh Warriors

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 9 : Chhattisgarh Warriors continued their dominant run in the Legend 90 League with a resounding 63-run victory over Dubai Giants at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The Warriors, powered by a sensational 87 off 32 balls from Peter Trego, posted the highest total of the tournament so far, 197/7 in their allotted 90 balls. Their bowlers then delivered a disciplined performance, restricting Dubai Giants to 134/8 and securing a comfortable second consecutive win.

Opting to bowl first, Dubai Giants skipper Richard Levi saw his bowlers make early inroads after a strong start from the Warriors. Openers Rishi Dhawan and Martin Guptill laid a solid foundation with a brisk 50-run partnership before Guptill fell to Vikas Tokas in the fourth over. The Giants capitalized on the momentum, striking thrice in quick succession. Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Pawan Negi both departed for golden ducks, leaving the Warriors reeling at 51/3.

With pressure mounting, Rishi Dhawan with a brilliant half-century, held his ground and built a crucial 57-run partnership with Peter Trego for the fourth wicket. Once settled, Trego unleashed his attacking game, taking the Giants' bowlers apart with an explosive 87 off just 32 balls, including six fours and eight sixes.

Iqbal Abdulla provided some late breakthroughs, but Trego's masterclass ensured the Warriors set a daunting 197/7, the highest team total in the tournament so far.

In response, Dubai Giants struggled to keep up with the required run rate. Openers Richard Levi and Brendon Taylor made a cautious start but failed to convert it into a big score. At 64/2 in the seventh over, they were already behind the chase.

Kevin O'Brien tried to anchor the innings with a fighting 32, but wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals. Rishi Dhawan, who had earlier shone with the bat, delivered with the ball as well, picking up three wickets. Pawan Negi and Kalim Khan also chipped in with two scalps, ensuring the Giants never found momentum.

With disciplined bowling, the Warriors restricted Dubai Giants to 134/8, sealing a commanding 63-run victory and maintaining their unbeaten streak.

Kalim Khan, after the match, lauded the team combination of the Warriors saying, "Our team has now won two matches in a row, and the key reason is our team combination. We have multiple match-winners. In the first match, Gurkeerat and Pawan performed, and today, Rishi Dhawan played brilliantly on his Legends League debut, while Peter Trego took the score to a massive total," said Khan.

Speaking about the tournament, he added: "The success of a league is measured by the love it receives from the fans, and Raipur has embraced it wholeheartedly. The presence of players from 12 different countries is a huge boost for Chhattisgarh cricket."

With two back-to-back wins, Chhattisgarh Warriors have established themselves as early favourites in the tournament, while Dubai Giants will look to regroup after their second consecutive loss.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor